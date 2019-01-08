Fitness trainer Renee Reed to speak at AAUW meeting in Lynnwood Jan. 12

Renee Reed, founder and head coach at 6 Movements Fitness Studio in Edmonds’ Firdale Village, will speak on balance and physical activities for seniors during the Saturday, Jan. 12 meeting of Edmonds SnoKing AAUW at Fairwinds Brighton Court in Lynnwood.

Reed is certified as a personal trainer, a senior fitness specialist, indoor rowing instructor and kettlebell sport instructor.

Saturday’s free event will also include a raffle, a used book sale and snacks.

Fairwinds Brighton Court is located at 6520 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The mission of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. For more information, contact Edmonds SnoKing Branch Leadership at [email protected]