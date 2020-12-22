Flooding causes Lynnwood road closures

Heavy rainfall Monday caused widespread flooding across many major roadways in Lynnwood. Flood advisories were issued by the National Weather Service Seattle until 5:45 p.m. for Snohomish and surrounding counties.

Roadblocks were put up by the Lynnwood Police Department on 44th Avenue West near the southbound I-5 off-ramp, and northbound was blocked at 209th Street Southwest. All lanes of 44th Avenue West were closed as a result of the flooding.

Police advised drivers to follow traffic control and to not drive through deep water.

Following the heavy rainfall, the city saw its first snowfall of the year. City of Lynnwood Public Works crews were on standby with the city’s snow plows. Residents are advised to give plows space and drive slower on snow-covered roads.

–Photos courtesy of the Lynnwood Police Department