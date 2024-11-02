Flu shots, COVID boosters at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 4

Seattle Visiting Nurses Association will be administering flu shots and COVID boosters at the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

Advanced registration is highly preferred. To register for an appointment, click here and select the day and time. Or call 425-967-3808. Last-minute walk-ins may register on the day of the clinic if capacity allows.

