Fly Fish Dan to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers Oct. 10 meeting

Fly Fish Dan will speak at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds next meeting Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

The creator of the popular YouTube Channel, Dan has had a passion for fly fishing for the past 38 years, mostly in and around the Pacific Northwest. He shares that passion on social media, where he teaches and inspires.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting — open to all — will begin at 6 p.m.