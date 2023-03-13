Fly fishing casting fair planned for April 29 at Ballinger Park

The City of Mountlake Terrace is partnering with the Washington State Council of Fly Fishers International to hold a Fly Casting Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Ballinger Park.

Classes available for registration include beginning, advanced, youth, women’s, and one- and two-handed spey casting classes. The event is open to all who would like to participate, but you must register (fee varies). Additionally, a drop-in fly casting clinic will be held with donations accepted. Fly casting will be held in the park just south of the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse (Senior Center) and fly-tying classes indoors.

This partnership was developed to encourage intergenerational, lifelong learning activities such as fishing. The Washington State Council of Fly Fishers International and the City of Mountlake Terrace welcome all to participate.

More information or registration is available here.