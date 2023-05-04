Fly fishing champion Lance Egan to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers May 9 meeting.

Lance Egan will speak on the topic of Euro-Nymping during the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds meeting set for Tuesday, May 9 at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive.

Egan, who will speak via Zoom, is a three-time national fly fishing champion and is a current member of Fly Fishing Team USA. With that team he has represented America in 14 World Fly Fishing Championships, and is a three-time medalist in those championships.

The meeting will run from 6-8 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) The public is welcome.

For more information on Olympic Fly Fishers and Lance Egan, visit olympicflyfishers.com.