Food drive to benefit Lynnwood Food Bank April 13

In collaboration with the City of Lynnwood, Cedar Valley Grange is hosting a Community Food Drive to support the Lynnwood Food Bank Saturday, April 13.

If you want to help, the drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange, located at 20526 52nd Ave. W. Items sought include canned goods, adult and infant diapers, pet food, formula and hygiene products.