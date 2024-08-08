Food, fun and friends during Lynnwood’s National Night Out

Trinity Lutheran Church celebrated National Night Out with red, white and blue decorations.
Full tables make for animated conversation.
Who doesn’t love a good hot dog?
Waiting your turn is not the fun part, but that will come soon enough
City of Lynnwood employees– like these men from the public works department– stopped by to talk about big projects and city operations.
A watermelon-dicing volunteer keeps the kitchen running.
The multigenerational gatherings invited all to enjoy a true community experience.
Children enjoy a throwing game set up by their neighbors
Lynnwood police came and brought stickers and toys with them
Face painting is a beloved staple of many community events
Cotton candy connoisseurs.
Mom and big brother enjoy some snow cones while this young boy runs off to play games.

Thousands of Lynnwood community members had the chance to socialize and get acquainted with each other and local law enforcement during National Night Out Tuesday evening. Some fortunate folks had the chance to dig into the endless ice cream cooler or enjoy a dad-made bratwurst in the comfort of their own neighborhoods. Others were also pretty well-off in the snacks department as they shared snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy while gathered at churches and parks.

National Night Out, celebrated annually on Aug. 6, has roots as a community-building campaign designed to promote good relationships between local police and the communities they serve. Lynnwood Police Department officers participated by encouraging each gathering to register for a police visit. Officers stopped by and chatted with residents, gave out toys and stickers to young ones and made sure to grab a Popsicle on the way out.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

