Food, fun and friends during Lynnwood’s National Night Out

Thousands of Lynnwood community members had the chance to socialize and get acquainted with each other and local law enforcement during National Night Out Tuesday evening. Some fortunate folks had the chance to dig into the endless ice cream cooler or enjoy a dad-made bratwurst in the comfort of their own neighborhoods. Others were also pretty well-off in the snacks department as they shared snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy while gathered at churches and parks.

National Night Out, celebrated annually on Aug. 6, has roots as a community-building campaign designed to promote good relationships between local police and the communities they serve. Lynnwood Police Department officers participated by encouraging each gathering to register for a police visit. Officers stopped by and chatted with residents, gave out toys and stickers to young ones and made sure to grab a Popsicle on the way out.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis