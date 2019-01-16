Food, wine and art demos at Lynnwood Convention Center Feb. 1

Looking for a brief reprieve from the mid-winter blahs? Why not spend the evening listening to jazz, watching local artists demo their work, enjoying small plates, and sampling wines from 15 boutique wineries? Sound fun? All of this is happening at the Lynnwood Convention Center, Friday, Feb. 1 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., when the Lynnwood Arts Commission hosts its first The Art of Food and Wine event.

Tailored in part from Art Walk Edmonds’ successful wine walks, it will also include a variety of food options. In addition to the chefs of The Lynnwood Convention Center, others will be serving up all manners of delectable small plates, including Chef Dane Catering, The Here and There Food Truck, Bar Dojo, Salt and Iron, and The Rock Wood Fired Pizza. Whidbey Coffee will also be on hand.

Two of Lynnwood High School’s jazz combos will share the gig. I’m always impressed by the quality of these young ensembles.

In keeping with the food and wine theme, three prominent local artists will engage attendees with interactive demonstrations that combine food, wine and art.

Formally trained in architectural and graphic design, Allan Capacia Carandang paints with coffee in all its forms — brewed, ground and whole. This versatile medium produces a wide range of warm sepia tones. You might also catch him using wine as a medium that evening.

Angela Bandurka, whom I’ve written about previously, has done some amazing still lifes of beverages. She has an astonishing ability to capture glass and fluid.

Ron Stocke is an artist, author and art instructor who also represents M Graham Watercolors. His atmospheric interiors often include scenes of restaurants, bars and patios.

According to Lynnwood Arts Commissioner Robert Gutcheck, proceeds for this event will benefit the Lynnwood Arts Commission, which is currently planning to install a large mural along 36th Avenue West, a roadway that is currently undergoing a substantial overhaul. They also hope to continue funding the art wraps of utility boxes in Lynnwood. Thus far, five of the 63 utility boxes around Lynnwood have been decorated with carefully selected art. Other major projects include a large-scale sculpture project planned for the convention center and several installations within the future light rail station.

In generating the event, the City of Lynnwood has demonstrated an ability to work collaboratively within the city to promote art. Gutcheck credits his fellow commissioners — along with City of Lynnwood staff liaison Fred Wong and City Councilmember Ruth Ross — for creating a partnership that will make the event possible. Sponsors include the Lynnwood City Parks and Recreation Foundation, Lynnwood Convention Center, Lynnwood Arts Commission and Seattle Uncorked.

Lynnwood also earmarks funds specifically for public art. One percent of its new city construction is reserved for producing public art in Lynnwood.

Ticket options include: Foodies Only – $15 until Jan. 26, 2019/$20 starting Jan. 27.

For those who only want to eat — choose from a multitude of gourmet food options.

o Entry to the event

o 4 “plates” of your choice from gourmet food stations

o Additional food tastings can be purchased at the event Wine Lovers Only – $25 until Jan. 26, 2019/$30 starting Jan. 27.

For those who only want to drink — sip and savor to your heart’s content from some of the regions most beloved wineries.

o Entry to the event

o 10 one-ounce pours of wine from local wineries

o Additional wine tastings will be available for purchase at the event The Full Deal – $40 until Jan. 26, 2019/$50 starting Jan. 27.

Get the full experience of gourmet food paired with exquisite local wines.

o Entry to the event

o 4 “plates” (read: substantial tastes) of gourmet food

o 10 one-ounce pours of wine from local wineries Additional food and wine tastings available for purchase at the event.

— By James Spangler