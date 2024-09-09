‘For the Birds’ concert Sept. 22: Music, images and poetry reflect climate change

The For the Birds concert will feature a jazz quintet performing original music of Seattle pianist and composer Nelda Swiggett Sunday, Sept. 22, at Edmonds United Methodist Church. The concert will showcase images and poetry of Jill McGrath that invite the audience to reflect on climate change.

The theme of birds is used because they are part of daily life experience and a connection to the natural world. Most birds are also highly sensitive to climate change, which affects their habitat, migration patterns and ability to find food and to reproduce.

For the Birds is sponsored by an alliance of local environmental groups, including Sno-Isle Sierra Club, Pilchuck Audubon and Interfaith Climate Action.

