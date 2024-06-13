‘Forests Are Our Future 2024’ effort continues through June 15

The public is invited to join the Pacific Northwest Forest Climate Alliance (PNWFCA) to complete a week-long mobilization to demand that leaders protect our mature and old-growth forests and an end to extractive business-as-usual forest management in a climate crisis.

According to a news release, a week of coordinated demonstrations and actions concludes on Saturday, June 15. Those who care about forest defense and climate justice can organize and host local actions, to show energized public support and increased pressure on the Biden administration and decision makers to codify robust protections for mature and old-growth forests.

This year is a turning point for the future of our forests and climate in the Pacific Northwest, according to a news release.

Major public land management decisions will be made that will determine how our public forests are managed for decades to come, including:

• The amending of the Northwest Forest Plan, 30 years after it was first implemented, affecting 24.5 million acres of forestland and 17 national forests. A Draft Environmental Impact Statement will be released at the end of May, starting a 90-day public comment period over the summer.

• The proposed National Old Growth Amendment, which could provide the first-ever protections for old growth forests on all Forest Service lands. Like the NWFP, Draft Environmental Impact Statement is expected to be released at the end of May, starting a 90-day public comment period.

• The revision of the 1990 Blue Mountains Forest Plan, encompassing 5.5 million acres of forest in eastern Oregon and southeast Washington.

• The election of a new Commissioner of Public Lands in Washington will see candidates with dramatically different visions for how Washington state forest lands should be managed.

For more information and to get involved, email alex@forestclimatealliance.org or visit www.forestclimatealliance.org.