Former homeless family gets back on road, thanks to surprise vehicle donation

Sabrina Sparks is a mother of two, and her family has battled homelessness for years. Currently in temporary housing, the family is working with the YWCA’s Rapid Rehousing program to find a permanent living situation. To further complicate matters, the family vehicle — which they spent time living out of — is no longer reliable.

After hearing their story, Allstate Insurance Company teamed up with local body shop Gerber Collision & Glass to donate a refurbished 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan to the family through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides. The program connects auto industry companies to collaborate, repair and donate vehicles to individuals in need.

The surprise vehicle donation took place during halftime of Tuesday night’s Seattle Storm game, where seven local Allstate agency owners also presented Sparks with a $500 check to help her family with everyday needs.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is at the heart of everything we do at Allstate, and we are thrilled to share the gift of reliable transportation with such a deserving family,” said Lynnwood Allstate agent Michelle Tullius. “We’re thankful for the Seattle Storm and our partners at YWCA, Gerber and the National Auto Body Council who have made this life-changing moment possible.”

Sparks was nominated for the Recycled Rides vehicle by YWCA Seattle King Snohomish. The vehicle will help her family get to and from work, school and important appointments.