Former Kruger Clinic named in honor of Verdant Health Commissioner Fred Langer

Officials from the Verdant Health Commission, Swedish Edmonds Hospital and the City of Edmonds were joined Tuesday morning by members of the Langer family to officially commemorate naming the former Kruger Clinic building in honor of late Verdant Commissioner Fred Langer.

Langer served Public Hospital District No. 2 from 1998 to 2021 until his death after a three-year battle with cancer. His significant contributions to the hospital district were recognized, including his role in establishing the formation of Verdant Health Commission. (See our earlier story on Langer here).

Verdant Health Commission, also known as Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, is a public organization that owns the Edmonds hospital campus currently leased to Swedish.

As part of Swedish, the Langer Clinic building now houses health care services including Swedish Gastro Health, wound care, the Edmonds Endoscopy Center, bariatrics, pediatrics and urgent care. A $9 million renovation was completed in 2023. The ceremony highlighted the growing demand for health care in the area and the role of Swedish Edmonds in delivering it.

Health Commission Superintendent Lisa Edwards opened the event by welcoming attendees and introducing Verdant Board President Karianna Wilson.

“On behalf of the Verdant commissioners, I would like to take the time to thank you for being here for this momentous occasion as we celebrate the renovation of this building and the opportunity and honor to rename it the Fred Langer building,” Wilson said.

She then introduced Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen.

“I love everything that is taking place here right now today,” Rosen began. “I love that this facility is being named for the individual who said, ‘We have a need in this community, and we can and we should do better,” and then he set out to do it. I love that the people who come to work here every day are improving the lives of the individuals who come through these doors seeking care. As a city, we are proud to be a partner in ensuring that those who come here will be able to get the health and the healing and the happiness that they so deserve.”

Rosen was followed by Swedish Edmonds CEO Kristy Carrington, who highlighted the increasing demand for health care services. She noted that last year Swedish treated more than 90,000 patients – more than 52,000 of those in the urgent care and emergency departments – a 6% increase over the previous year.

“This growing demand really emphasizes the commitment that we together have in providing all essential medical services to our communities,” she continued. “Thank you for all the continued support, for the dedication and for making world-class care accessible to all of our patients in our growing community.”

After Carrington’s remarks, a plaque was presented to Fred Langer’s family members – mother Carole Wilson, and sisters Elizabeth Langer Khan and Alicia Langer – by Verdant Board member Deana Knutsen. This was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony in which Langer’s family members were given the honor of wielding the ceremonial scissors.

“I’m very proud of what my son did,” Wilson said. “We are all lucky to have had him. We will miss him, but you have memorialized him, and I thank you.”