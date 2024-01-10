Former Lynnwood City Councilmember Loren Simmons remembered as a ‘servant leader’

Loren Simmonds, a Lynnwood community leader who served the city and mentored others to do so, died Dec. 30. He was 80 years old.

Simmonds served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years between 2000-2015, with eight of those years as the council’s president. During his time on the council, he founded the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation and Neighborhoods and Demographics Diversity Commission. He also sponsored legislation for Lynnwood University, played a key role in the City Center project and served as chair of the Lynnwood Tourism Advisory Committee.

Simmonds was also eager to mentor others who aspired to serve the city. Many remember he could be found at Strikers Coffee or the former Aloha Cafe, where he would sit for hours compiling notes about his plans and ideas for upcoming council meetings.

“Loren inspired me to get into city leadership and met with me on a regular basis even after his time on the council came to a close,” said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell. “He was a skilled teacher to me and many others over the years, encouraging and guiding me through the complexities of city government for 16 years. He used his time and talents to make Lynnwood a better place to live, work and play.”

Following the news of his death, many took to the internet to share memories of Simmonds. Former Lynnwood City Councilmember Sid Roberts – who served with Simmonds and is now the mayor of Stanwood – said via his LinkedIn account that he remembered Simmonds to be fair and kind. Roberts added that he even voted for Simmonds when they were both running for council president.

“That cost me politically, but it was the right thing for Lynnwood,” he wrote.

Former Lynnwood City Council Executive Assistant Beth Morris – a friend of Simmonds who helped during political campaigns – remembered him as a seasoned organizer who “effectively engaged the support and influence of decision makers.”

“He really did empower and encourage people working for him and he really did create a sense of cultural inclusion,” she said. “He wanted to be – and succeeded in being – a servant leader. He always emphasized teamwork and consensus building and he had a real passion for Lynnwood. He loved Lynnwood.”

Born and raised in eastern New Mexico, Simmonds moved with his family to Lynnwood in 1981. In addition to serving on the city council, he worked as a pastor/teacher and a development consultant for nonprofits organizations. He also had a passion for writing and was a contributing writer for Lynnwood Today with his “Forward thinking” columns.

In one piece titled “The heart of leadership,” Simmonds recalled being asked by a high school English teacher the meaning of Shakespeare’s quote “The world’s a stage and every man has a part to play.” Though he didn’t recall the answer he gave that day in class, Simmonds wrote that the quote evoked the question “What is the meaning of life?” to which he replied simply, “servanthood.”

“While many bestselling books offer sage advice on how to get the most out of life, that’s not the reason we are here,” he wrote. “We were created to add to life on planet Earth. We are all designed to give something back. And servanthood is the pathway to a significant life.”

— By Cody Sexton