Former Mountlake Terrace restaurateur Seaun Richards opening new overstock outlet store in Lynnwood

After nearly three decades of working in the food business, restaurateur and former Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Seaun Richards is swapping burgers for bins full of retail items that get cheaper by the day.

Cheaper By The Day is an overstock outlet store where everything is $7 and the prices drop daily until all items are sold. It opens for business Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.

The 6,000-square-foot outlet store is located at 19800 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood and has 20 large bins containing more than 20,000 products from stores like Amazon, Target, Costco, Walmart and Lowes’. Each week, the bins will be restocked with more products, like small appliances, electronics, small furniture, home goods, food, baby items, pet supplies, automotive equipment, office supplies, paper products and cleaning supplies.

According to Richards, major companies — like Amazon — have returns and overstock, and often need to unload some of their best items. The products are purchased by the truckload from stores with excess, so he never knows what will be in the store on Fridays.

Products will also be priced by a sliding scale that gets lower as the week progresses. Starting on Friday, everything in the store is priced at $7, Saturdays are $5, Sundays go down to $3, Mondays dip to $1 and on Tuesdays, everything is 50 cents. The store will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Anything left at the end of the week will be 25 cents, Richards said.

“My goal was to create a store where shoppers could find amazing liquidation deals on products that they really want,” Richards said. “I wanted to make your shopping experience to be like a treasure hunt. Shoppers can come across big ticket products and never pay more than $7 per item.”

Richards previously worked as restaurateur for 26 years, beginning with two restaurants in Edmonds. Eventually, he made his way to Mountlake Terrace, where his restaurant Red Onion Burger became a staple in the community. After more than 10 years, Richards decided to start selling seafood and comfort food and re-christened his restaurant Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar. Shortly after, Richards returned to selling (mini) burgers with 44th Street Sliders. However, like many businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, 44th Street Sliders closed its doors in August.

“I spent a year trying to hide the changes that I knew I had to deal with and the financial decisions I had to make,” Richards said. “I spent the last few months of reevaluating my life, explored new options and focused on me and what I wanted to offer. It became clear to me that I wanted to offer a new experience and an exciting new concept.”

Richards added that Cheaper By The Day is not a thrift store, because 99% of its inventory is new, nor is it a dollar store, because it doesn’t sell replaceable merchandise. He also said it’s not a discount store because everything is priced the same and prices drop daily until it’s sold.

“It’s a shopping experience like no other,” Richards said. “Everyday there are great finds until it’s all gone.”