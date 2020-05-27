Former Seattle Public Schools Director Helen Joung named new ESD assistant superintendent

The Edmonds School District announced Wednesday Dr. Helen Joung has accepted the vacant position of assistant superintendent for elementary schools. Joung is scheduled to start her new position with the district July 1, 2020.

Since 2016, Joung has worked as the director of schools for Seattle Public Schools. Prior to that, she was the principal of Seattle’s Olympic Hills Elementary School. She was also an assistant principal with the Everett School District.

Joung is replacing Justin Irish, who is leaving to become superintendent in the Anacortes School District.