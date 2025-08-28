Former Swedish Edmonds executive Sarah Zabel appointed interim superintendent at Verdant

The Verdant Health Commission Board on Thursday appointed Sarah Zabel as Verdant’s interim Superintendent. She replaces Lisa Edwards, who announced earlier this month that she is leaving the organization.

Zabel, an independent consultant since 2021, served as the chief operating officer of Swedish Edmonds from 2016-2020.

The commissioners made the appointment at their regularly scheduled monthly board meeting. In a news release announcing Zabel’s appointment, the commission thanked outgoing Superintendent Lisa Edwards for five years of dedicated service.

“We thank Lisa for all that she has done to advance the work of Verdant and to grow our impact in the community,” said Karianna Wilson, Board President.

Edwards was appointed superintendent in June 2020.

Verdant will launch a search for the next superintendent with the support of a search firm to be selected in early September at a public meeting, the news release said.

Verdant Health Commission, also known as Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, is a public organization that owns the Edmonds hospital campus currently leased to Swedish. Since 2011, Verdant has invested $87 million in the community by funding nonprofits that provide free or low-cost access to health programs and services.