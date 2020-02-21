Forward thinking: Building and repairing trust

Trust, or the lack of it, is a popular topic or theme today … especially in political circles. The list of untrustworthy leaders is getting longer everyday: Ponzi schemes, athletes and steroids, bankers and bonuses and well… who do we trust these days?

When trust is lost, nothing else gets accomplished. We spend our day working around the situation or the person we have deemed deceitful. Great energy is spent figuring out how to deal the hidden agenda. Lack of trust, or worst, distrust is a source of great suffering for both individuals and organizations. It is expensive, wasteful and keeps us up at night.

We often hear a comment similar to this: “I don’t always agree with her but I trust her and that is what matters.” Trust is the heart of leadership and all other leadership attributes originate from its positive core.

Our social capital is based upon trust and is an integral part of the fabric of a free and high functioning democratic society. Citizens trust that our drinking water is safe, parks are maintained and that help will arrive when we call 911. Without trust, society as we know it may close down and ultimately our democracy could crumble.

In a high-trust organization, we have more options and opportunities. We interact with less friction and drama resulting in greater creativity and ideas. The “can do” spirit is present when we trust our leaders and fellow team members. There is nothing we cannot do or accomplish when we trust the motives and capabilities of our group.

The opposite is true when trust is damaged or lost. We don’t know what exactly is wrong, we just know that working with a group or individual we don’t trust eats at our heart and soul.

Trying to define trust is a little like the judge who described pornography: “I’m not sure how to define it, but I know it when I see it.” Trust is the same way. We are not sure how to describe it, but we know it when we have it.

I believe there are two core elements that create the foundation of trust: intent and capacity. We fully trust someone when we understand and agree with their intentions and we know they are capable of fulfilling what they say they will do.

If either of these two elements are absent, trust is damaged. For example, if we are certain someone is capable of carrying out a task, but not sure of his/her motives. Most likely we will be vigilant as we will observe their actions, since we are not really sure what they are up to.

Only when both positive intention and capacity is present do we trust the individuals or teams will do what they say they will do.

It is not only possible to build trust, but it is also possible to restore it when others may have lost trust in you. Here are a few suggestions that have worked for me toward building and restoring trust.

Develop self-trust: Most of us believe we are trustworthy individuals and our desire is to “walk our talk.” The challenge arises when we are under pressure and we communicate or behave in ways that we are not proud of. Once you see these patterns, return to the small things in your day such as being on time to meetings, or returning your phone calls or emails on time. This will help you restore/build your self-trust so you can walk your talk.

Keep your word: Doing what you say you will do, on time, and without excuses is a powerful step toward building trust. Be vigilant toward not taking on more than you or your team can handle. Say “no” when appropriate so you will increase your capacity to keep your word.

Speak openly about unfilled promises. When individuals or organizations routinely do not fulfill their commitments, create a courageous conversation to talk about the lack of follow-through. Allowing broken promises to go unnoticed and unacknowledged will absolutely breed a culture of distrust.

Model trust. The most difficult situation arises when you have lost trust in others. As individuals — especially in large organizations or communities — we can demonstrate trust and become a model for others to emulate. Eventually others will notice you and your team and say, “We want to work in a trusting environment too.” Trust is contagious and others will want what you have

These are a few strategies toward nurturing a culture of trust. If you focus on building trustworthiness in yourself and your team, you will greatly improve your joy, life and work satisfaction, and get more sleep!

— By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 37 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, including eight as Council President. He remains active in the community by serving on the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, Civil Service Commission and the Snohomish County Planning Commission. He believes that volunteerism sows the seeds of community. Loren is semi-retired and works as a writer, speaker and leadership coach.