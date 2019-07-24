Forward thinking: Election time again in Lynnwood

In case you had not noticed . . . It’s election time again in Lynnwood!

Hundreds of yards throughout the community display signs demonstrating support for one candidate or another. Hundreds more are posted on street corners and commercial sites. All vying for your attention as you speed down the street. In each case, the simple message is VOTE FOR ME.

In Lynnwood, no less than 14 candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for three council positions. They include positions 4, 5 and 7. The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6. If you are a registered voter, you will be receiving your ballot in the mail very soon — please read and return it promptly. It is not only a privilege but an obligation of living in a “democratic-republic.”

At such a time, I am prompted to ask you, the reader, have you ever wondered what the job description of your city councilmembers entails? Be honest now . . . have you? Or do you even care? Did you ever wonder what those seven council members do week in and week out at their meetings? Did you ever stop to think that four of seven council members can have an incredible impact on our whole community by a simple majority vote?

In the balance of this article, I hope to fill a few gaps in your knowledge base regarding the status of the part-time, elected Lynnwood City Council Member. I would begin with the minimum requirements to be elected to the city council. They include the following:

Elected by the City of Lynnwood residents.

Must be eligible to vote in the state of Washington.

Must be a City of Lynnwood resident for one year prior to election.

The city council has seven primary responsibilities. They are as follows:

Policy making and implementation Listen to city residents . . . keep track of their concerns and wishes. Discuss, develop and adopt city policies governing many aspects of city operations.

Personnel matters Adopt personnel policies, establish positions, set wages/benefits. Establish bargaining parameters and approve final labor contracts.

City budget Establish goals and priorities, which provide the framework for the budget. Discuss and adopt final budget. Amend budget as needed.

Set city tax rates to the extent permitted by statues.

Set utility rates and other fees as required.

Council meetings Adopt council rules of procedure. Prepare to discuss work session agenda items. Make final decisions at business meeting

Land use and planning Adopt and amend zoning, development regulation and comprehensive plan after input from staff, planning commission, citizens and others. Act in a quasi-judicial capacity in deciding land use issues. Amend planning documents as necessary.

City expenditures and contracts Approve contracts and city expenditures.

Relationships with other entities Decide whether our city will participate in optional government organizations and provide guidance for the mayor or other city staff and representatives. Serve as council/city representative on local boards and commissions plus intergovernmental bodies where the mayor is not a designated member.

The above enumerated duties of the Council imply the review and oversight of ALL city programs and services.

It is clearly evident that the responsibilities and duties of the city council are numerous and varied. The time commitment is also substantial. The city council meets weekly for either business meeting or a work session.

Regular business meetings meet on the second and fourth Monday evening from 7-10 p.m.

Regular work sessions are scheduled on the first and third Monday of the month plus the third Wednesday from 7 -10 p.m.

If there is a fifth Monday in a month that is also used as a work session.

Infrequently, special business meetings and work sessions are called.

Assuming there is no call for a special meeting, regular business meetings and work sessions will require about 15 hours a month plus or minus.

Each councilmember is expected to serve on at least two boards, commissions or intergovernmental bodies. Most of these entities meet monthly on either Tuesday or Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. Serving on two of the above regularly adds four to six hours a month to the work load.

But there is more . . . study or prep time for either business meetings or work sessions can easily add two to three hours per week depending on how fast you read and comprehend. Study time can easily add an additional 10-12 hours per month.

Frequently you will be asked or expected to attend special functions such as ribbon-cutting ceremonies and group events such as the Annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner. Such happenings can easily add an additional two hours per month. In summary, to be safe, one should plan on 35 hours a month.

It should be noted that some travel is expected locally, regionally and/or state-wide. Moreover, councilmembers may also at their discretion travel and attend training and educational opportunities. Such activities are reimbursed strictly in accordance with city employees and city officials and only up to the budgetary limit set for each councilmember as set by for the whole council.

As a former councilmember for 16 years, I can attest to the fact that the job of the councilmember is a unique combination of stress and joy. And yes there is a tremendous amount of discomfort in making very important decisions before the watching world. You may also be assured that you won’t be able to satisfy all the people, and you must never forget that.

Back to the upcoming, primary election on Aug 6.

As a resident of Lynnwood and a registered voter, your single task is to vote for the candidate that you believe will do the best job in defining the long-term public interest of our entire community over the next four years.

Based on my earlier comments about the workload and responsibilities of a councilmember . . . I hope you are looking for those who will be “work horses” and not “show horses.” We can ill afford anything less.

Until next time . . .

— By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 37 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, including eight as Council President. He remains active in the community by serving on the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, Civil Service Commission and the Snohomish County Planning Commission. He believes that volunteerism sows the seeds of community. Loren is semi-retired and works as a writer, speaker and leadership coach.