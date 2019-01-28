Forward thinking: It’s the network

I get one every day . . . or so it seems.

I’m referring to the invitations to a so-called “networking” activity or function. Sometimes it’s part of a luncheon…frequently, it’s an after-work function. The invitations come from far and wide – Tacoma, Seattle, Bellevue even Lynnwood.

I’m guessing that you’ve been invited to one along the way, perhaps even several of them. Whether you elect to attend is immaterial. This much you do know. You are on someone’s invitation or mailing list.

However, over the years, I have made a recurring observation: When economic times are lean, networking activities seem to find new life. At a time when no one’s buying, there is something you must build. In a world where budgets are tight, you can’t skimp on this line item. What is it, you ask?

As the Verizon slogan says, “It’s The Network.”

Several years ago, author Keith Ferrazzi wrote a book entitled Never Eat Alone. In short, he elaborates on the value and importance of a safety net provided by a robust network of social connections. Listen to his comments . . .

“Experience will not save you in hard times, nor will hard work or talent. If you need a job, money, advice, help, hope, or a means to make a sale, there is only one surefire, fail-safe place to find them – within your extended circle of friends and associates.”

In other words, we would do well to worry less about empty pocketbooks and more about empty rolodexes or whatever you use. When threated by scarcity, it is natural to zero in on money management, but we should be equally concentrated on managing connections within our network.

Unfortunately, the word “networking” often conjures up negative stereotypes. We’ve be fed a steady diet of misconceptions about networking, and these false impressions make it hard for us to see the true value of our relationships. Let’s debunk the popular myths of networking one by one.

I am confident that you are familiar with the most common networking “myths.”

Myth # 1: Networking if for self-promoting schmoozers

Networking isn’t solely the realm of desperate job seekers or over-eager socializers. Furthermore, you do not have to hand out business cards like candy in order to network. Networking, simply involves making mutual connections, and everyone benefits by forming them. By tapping into our connections, we can share ideas, pass along opportunities, and benefit from one another’s expertise.

MYTH # 2: Networking is only for salespeople or outgoing personalities

You may not be a salesperson and you may not be outgoing, but you can’t deny that business, at its core, is founded upon relationships. Regardless of your position or personality, you’d be wise to internationalize your social interactions. If you neglect your network, you’ll be isolated when your life hits a rough patch. Conversely, if you cultivate your network, you’ll be buoyed by support when hard times come your way.

MYTH # 3: Networking, by nature, is uncomfortable, forced and contrived

We tend to imagine networking as speed dating awkwardly applied to the professional level. Nothing could be more inaccurate. The best networkers authentically share themselves (their talents, knowledge, resources) to benefit others. This can happen casually and genuinely, both at work and in informal atmospheres or settings.

A final word

The headlines in the news over the past few weeks would have us believe once again we are on the verge of precarious economic times not unlike that back in 2008 and 2009 – heaven forbid.

Discussions and speculations regarding a crashing stock market remind us of the transient nature of our jobs, our wealth, even our health. On the other hand, it makes us appreciate the relationships we have.

In hard times, we can’t afford to retreat into a shell; we have to reach out more than ever to lift each other up. Although the concept of networking has been tainted by misconceptions, wise people know the importance of prioritizing relationships, recognizing them as the surest sources of prosperity and stability even in the harshest of times.

In closing, I would encourage you to take notice of those who have served you well in times past and been there when the going has been rough. To those, you would do well to express your appreciation and thankfulness. Bottom line: We really do need each other.

Until next time . . .

— By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 37 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, including eight as Council President. He remains active in the community by serving on the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, Civil Service Commission and the Snohomish County Planning Commission. He believes that volunteerism sows the seeds of community. Loren is semi-retired and works as a writer, speaker and leadership coach.