Forward thinking: Maximizing today

I did not anticipate it. . .

I did not make any plans for it. . .

I’m guessing that you didn’t either.

I am referring to the COVID-19 virus that is sweeping the world, snuffing out the lives of an unknown number of people like you and me. Some of those folks you may have known personally.

No matter your age or gender, the virus has proven to be a grim reminder that we all have a finite number of “todays” that we get to experience.

During this whole ordeal, I have been recalling a poem I ran across several years ago by Dale Witherington. He reminds us of the importance of each day. In part, it says:

Today is the most important day of my life.

Yesterday with its successes and victories, struggles and failures is

Gone forever. The past is past. Done. Finished.

But I will learn from it and improve my Today.

Today. This moment. Now.

In short, today is God’s gift to me and it is all that I have. Tomorrow with all it joys and sorrows, triumphs and troubles aren’t here yet. Indeed, tomorrow may never come!! Today is all I have. I will do my best in it. I will demonstrate the best of me in it through my character, giftedness and abilities to my family, friends, clients and associates.

I will strive to identify those things that are most important to do today and work on those things until they are done. At day’s end, I hope to look back with satisfaction at that which I have accomplished. As I do so, there are four questions that I ask myself:

What have I learned today?

Did I accomplish what was most important today?

Did I give my best today?

Have I been a good steward of the gift(s) that God has given me?

I would hurriedly add that what I am recommending to you works best if you have a life plan or personal vision for the important aspects of your life. Over time, I have filtered out nine areas that I attempt to review and evaluate. You might find the following guide helpful:

Spiritual – Seek daily to be a fully devoted follower of Christ.

Marriage – Discovering and fulfilling her “love language.”

Children – Help them become thriving adults & friends.

Ministry – Use my spiritual gifts and abilities to help and support others.

Relationships – Build healthy and enduring relationships with others.

Career – Give my absolute best as a leader and seek to impact others.

Personal growth — Be committed to life-long learning.

Recreation – Live deliberately and exercise regularly.

Finance– Be a great steward, invest and give with incredible wisdom and generosity.

In summary, I have learned that the only way I have been able to fulfill the above vision for my life is to be incredibly focused on maximizing each day.

So, are you maximizing each?

Until next time…

— By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 37 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, including eight as Council President. He remains active in the community by serving on the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, Civil Service Commission and the Snohomish County Planning Commission. He believes that volunteerism sows the seeds of community. Loren is semi-retired and works as a writer, speaker and leadership coach.