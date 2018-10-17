Forward thinking: Principles for developing people

For many years . . .

I devoted my professional efforts to developing others. In doing so, I wore a variety of hats including development consultant, pastor/teacher and elected official. In later years, I focused on developing leaders who in turn developed others.

Early on, I use to believe that developing people came easy for me because of my motivational gifts. For years, I told others that the secret was, “Stay enthusiastic,” or “Encourage others.” And then quite unexpectedly, I made a life transforming discovery.

I discovered that it was not outward behavior that made the difference. I found that my behavior was influenced by some inward beliefs that I had held for as long as I can remember…without ever appreciating them.

Quickly I might add that some people have an easier time embracing these inward beliefs than others. Nevertheless, I have observed over time that those who become the best at developing people are different in three areas:

They make the right assumptions about people.

They ask the right questions about people.

They give the right assistance to people.

An assumption is an opinion that something is true. For example, our assumptions about people largely determine how we treat them. The reason why this is so is because what I assume about people is what I look for. What I look for is what I find and what I find influences my responses.

Therefore, negative assumptions about others will stimulate negative responses from me, their leader. A positive assumption about others stimulates positive leadership. That being said . . .

So, I assume that everyone wants to feel worthwhile. That assumption leads me to treat them as persons of great worth.

I assume that everyone needs and responds to encouragement.



That assumption leads me to be an encourager.

I assume people buy into their leader before they buy into their leader’s ideas. That assumption leads me to live a life worthy of their respect.

I assume many people have difficulty achieving success. This assumption leads me to invest in them, helping them experience quick, easy wins. This builds their confidence so that I can help them become the man or woman they have only dreamed of becoming.

I assume people are naturally motivated. This leads me to work or create an environment where people are free from discouraging influences.

I assume people like to talk about themselves.This leads me to ask questions that help me really know them and what makes them tick. Thus we develop a bond that transcends the task at hand.

Again, assumptions can be negative or positive. The route I choose makes all the difference in the world. Other choices I make are equally important. After all, success in building relationships of integrity depends on a high:

• Value of people – I can choose my attitude.

• Commitment to people – I can choose how to spend my time.

• Integrity with people – I can choose the course of my character.

• Standard for people – I can choose a lofty vision.

• Influence over people – I can choose to lead.

My father had an expression that he used when dealing with or referring to difficult people. He would affectionately refer to them as “being cut on a bias and born in the dark of moon.” That was his way of saying some people in this world just don’t seem to get along with anyone.

While there are a few people in this world who don’t seem to get along with anyone, in almost every relationship, I can choose whether it will be successful or not. The only question left unanswered is, “What will I choose?” And you . . . “What will you choose?”

Until next time . . .

— By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 37 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, including eight as Council President. He remains active in the community by serving on the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, Civil Service Commission and the Snohomish County Planning Commission. He believes that volunteerism sows the seeds of community. Loren is semi-retired and works as a writer, speaker and leadership coach.