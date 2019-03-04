Forward thinking: Staying in first place

Being the best is not easy . . .

In fact, reaching the top is a monumental achievement. However, remaining there may be the most specular feat of all. The field of endeavor doesn’t seem to matter.

The question that begs to be answered is quite simple: “Why haven’t the best of the best been able to maintain success?”

For example, going back to the original Fortune 500 companies listed in 1955, less than half remain on the list today. Staying power has been rare atop the corporate titans. Instead, the list has undergone a steady turnover from year to year. Companies once deemed indestructible have fallen by the wayside.

I raise the question again: “Why is first place not an easy place to stay?”

Over the years, I have tried to pay attention to those who come and go in various fields of endeavor. Today, I offer you several first-place “erasers” plus several first-place “preservers” that I have formed over time. I would invite your feedback – agree or disagree.

The biggest detriment to tomorrow’s success is today’s success. Winning carries with it a slate of temptations dangerous enough to topple the grandest of corporate CEOs. Falling prey to them is a sure-fire ticket to the second tier…or total elimination.

Eraser # 1: The Momentum Myth ~

Leaders presiding over good times and high profits begin to relax. Comfort sets in and the leaders lose their edge. Hard work and a sense of urgency are replaced by naïve optimism and idleness. Falsely believing they can coast, leaders fall asleep at the wheel. The end of their vigilance coincides with the end of their time at the top.

Eraser # 2: The Reputation Factor ~

Leaders begin to place their position above their production. They live off yesterday and their best moments. Having already notched big victories, they quit fighting to reach their potential. Consequently, they drive the organization downhill toward mediocrity.

Eraser # 3: The Entitlement Mindset ~

Leaders believe they have a right to be number one. Often times these leaders have been given their position rather than earning it. Expecting preferential treatment, they have an underdeveloped work ethic. As a result, they are unable or unwilling to make the sacrifices required to stay in first place.

Eraser # 4: The Revolving Door ~

Leaders quit attributing their success to talented performers at all levels of the organization. People soon tire of laboring in obscurity, and they move on to new opportunities. Leaders fail to patch the slow leak of talent leaving their teams, and they eventually sink from first place to the middle of the pack.

Eraser # 5: The Ego Issue ~

The ego issue trips up leaders who cannot face or admit failure. Since their identity is wrapped in their accomplishments, they do not take ownership of mistakes. To avoid taking responsibility for poor decisions, they may have remarkably high degrees of denial or self-deception. Out of touch, they cannot steer the ship to a first-place finish.

Eraser # 6: Playing not to lose ~

Leaders become cautious and defensive of their perch at the top. They begin to be motivated by fear rather than purpose. Instead of playing to win, they play not to lose. Risk averse and small-minded, they are deficient of the boldness and courage to command a first place team.

With the above six erasers in mind, it is now appropriate to address the question: “How do leaders stay in first place?”

To preserve their first-place status, leaders should give extra attention to the following: Passion, practices and people – with no exceptions.

Passion:

When passion fades, so does a leader’s trustworthiness. Several years ago, Gallup conducted a poll in which “passion” ranked as the leading indicator of credibility within an organization. The results of the survey are hardly surprising. After all, if the leader isn’t excited about the purpose of the organization, then why should he or she be trusted? On the flip side, when leaders passionately sacrifice, commit and invest in their business, they earn the respect of followers and the good faith of constituents.

Furthermore, “passion” creates energy. When a leader exudes joy and excitement, he or she magnetically pulls co-workers and customers into a shared vision. Passion is exceptionally strong when linked with a leader’s values. When leaders demonstrate principled passion, they can appeal to the moral and emotional instincts of those around them.

Practices:

Leaders do not rise to the pinnacle of success without developing the right set of attitudes and habits. Healthy habits, practiced consistently over time, will always reap dividends. On the contrary, occasional compromises of values eventually snowball into poor decisions with negative consequences. To keep hold on number one, a leader has to make every day a masterpiece.

People:

The best leaders are humble enough to realize their victories depend upon their people. When finding themselves in first place, leaders recognize they are indebted to the ingenuity and talent of those they lead. To stay in first place, leaders have to hand out credit and shine the spotlight on the contributors ALL around them.

Until next time . . .

— By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 37 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, including eight as Council President. He remains active in the community by serving on the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, Civil Service Commission and the Snohomish County Planning Commission. He believes that volunteerism sows the seeds of community. Loren is semi-retired and works as a writer, speaker and leadership coach.