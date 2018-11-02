Forward thinking: Swapping shoes

His name was Michael Faraday.

You may recognize the name. If not, no problem. He is best known for inventing the electric motor back in the 1820s – a bit before our time.

However, after performing an experiment in the 1850s, during which he demonstrated “electro-magnetic” induction (whatever that is), Faraday was approached by William Gladstone, Britain’s Minister of Finance.

Gladstone was impressed by the feat, but “what,” he asked, “is the practical value of electricity?”

“One day, sir, you may tax it,” Faraday quipped in reply.

Faraday saw the potential of electricity to change the way humans interacted with their world. In fact, in 1879, Thomas Edison innovatively applied Faraday’s principles to commercialize incandescent electric lighting. On the other hand, William Gladstone was clueless about its technological possibilities. So Faraday phrased the significance of electricity in language that the financial minister could understand — tax revenues!

The exchange between the two men illustrates a key insight about connecting with others. In short, you persuade people, not by insisting on your perspective, but by relating to their perspective. In other words, to get through to others, put yourself in the other person’s shoes.

From personal experience, I can tell you the process of “putting yourself in another person’s shoes” is not an easy thing to learn or implement — at least for me. Over time, however, I came to realize or learn there are three critical questions one must ask when putting you in another person’s shoes.

Simply stated, those questions are:

What do they know?

What do they feel?

What do they want?

Let’s briefly explore those questions together.

What do they know?

For all of Michael Faraday’s brilliance, I honestly believe that he would have flopped trying to explain the intricacies of electromagnetic induction to Mr. Gladstone. That is just another way of saying, for any of us to communicate in a way that connects with people, we must present the content in a way that’s familiar to the intended audience.

People absorb and digest information far more easily when they can relate it to their own personal experience. Gladstone understood — tax revenues!

What do they fear?

People do things for their own reasons, not your reasons. Their motives for acting are intimately tied to emotions. Specifically, people need to feel what you are asking them to do matters, that it is possible or achievable, and you genuinely appreciate their help or support.

For these reasons, your communication must express purpose, encouragement, and gratitude in order to connect with others.

What do they want?

There’s a story about a blind real estate agent in Dallas, Texas. Despite being sightless, he was the top-selling agent in the area. When asked to explain how he successfully sold properties he could not see, the real estate broker immediately perked up. “That’s my secret! I sell my properties through my client’s eyes.”

The agent had become an expert at listening to his clients’ needs, making mental note of them, and then working diligently with his staff to find the property most suited to them.

Whereas other agents began with available properties, and then tried to convince people to purchase them, this man worked in the opposite way.

He uncovered the desires of his customers first, then worked extremely hard to find a good match for them.

I would ask you to stop and consider those you currently need to make a strong connection in order to succeed on the job or some other important relationship. With this person or group in mind, ask the questions posed above:

What do they know?

What do they feel?

What do they want?

Those basic questions will enable you to more effectively put yourself in the shoes of another person or group.

Until next time . . .

— By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 37 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, including eight as Council President. He remains active in the community by serving on the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, Civil Service Commission and the Snohomish County Planning Commission. He believes that volunteerism sows the seeds of community. Loren is semi-retired and works as a writer, speaker and leadership coach.