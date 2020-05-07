Forward thinking: Turning the tide on National Day of Prayer

Thursday, May 7, 2020 marks the 68th anniversary of the National Day of Prayer. Did you realize or remember that?

On April 17, 1952, the importance of faith and prayer in the lives of the American people was openly recognized. Congress established National Day of Prayer as an annual event by a joint resolution signed into law by then President Harry Truman.

In 1988 the law was amended and signed by President Ronald Regan designating the National Day of Prayer as the “first Thursday in May.” As such, the National Day of Prayer provides an opportunity for leaders, communities and families of all faiths to come together in unity to give thanks for our many freedoms in a nation that we love and cherish.

At the same time, few of us will dispute that the United States has fallen on hard times for a variety of reasons. Tension, rancor and disunity abound between the people and their leaders in government. Not since the days of the Civil War has there been a greater need for unity.

The time has come for greater accountability.

We the people have a great deal of responsibility for the rising tide of pain and suffering in our country. But there is plenty that must be shouldered by our leaders as well. It is our duty to hold them accountable.

The Wisdom of the Ages provides numerous illustrations of the way that our appointed and elected officials should and should not rule. For example:

Without wise leadership, a nation is in trouble, but with good counselors there is safety.

If a king is kind, honest and fair, his kingdom stands secure.

When you remove corrupt men from the king’s court, his reign will be just and fair.

With good men in authority the people rejoice; but with the wicked in power, they groan.

A just king gives stability to his nation, but one who demands bribes destroys it.

These warnings are for us, and they are just as accurate and powerful today as they were when written. Monarchs, presidents and lawmakers can make a huge difference positively or negatively as to how they influence and impact their people.

I have personally felt prompted on this National Day of Prayer to focus on our elected officials at the national and state level of government – not only at election time but in an ongoing way. We dare not lose sight of the fact our leaders in our democratically elected government are answerable to us, the voting citizens of our nation.

It is up to us to insure our leaders behave in a responsible manner – not only with their stewardship of our resources but also with their power to regulate our lives. In short, the more accountability we insist on, the better our lawmakers will perform. Without oversight, they simply do not do their best.

Without oversight and ongoing prayer by the people, you can expect poor performance, division, missed opportunities and waste.

May we never forget the words of one of our nation’s founders, William Penn: “Those people who will not be governed by God will be ruled by tyrants”

In closing, I invite you to join me today in my prayer on today’s National Day of Prayer.

Father, renew in us a desire for greater accountability,

Both in our own lives and from our leaders.

Speak to our lawmakers as only you can.

Convict them of their responsibility – first to You,

And second to the people You have allowed them to lead.

Amen

Until next time…