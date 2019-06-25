Forward thinking: When the emperor has no clothes

Once upon a time. . .

Many years ago, there lived a vain and pompous emperor who was overly concerned with his appearance. He spent lavish amounts of money on clothes and would change outfits almost hourly every day. He also loved to parade himself through his kingdom so all could see his exquisite taste and handsome appearance.

Then one day, two swindlers — posing as tailors — approached the emperor. They claimed to have invented a new, revolutionary fabric just for the emperor. According to the tailors, the cloth was incredibly beautiful with its elaborate and intricate design. Furthermore, the cloth had a special power — it was invisible to anyone who was stupid or unfit for his or her position.

Never one to deny himself the latest fashion, the emperor fell prey to the swindlers’ story. He resolved to use the magic material to determine which of his subjects were suitable for their roles and which were not.

The swindlers called for the finest silks and supplies to construct the “magical” suit for the emperor. Of course, they merely pocketed the materials and pretended to be weaving the emperor’s clothes.

While waiting, the emperor became concerned about his new outfit. “What if I can’t see the clothes?” “What if I’m not fit to be the emperor?” Becoming quite agitated, he sent his wisest and most trusted advisors to report on his new clothes.

One by one, the royal advisors dropped in to gaze upon the emperor’s famous clothes. During each visit, the swindlers told of the magical powers of the robes — they were invisible to anyone who was stupid or unfit for their position.

Obviously, none of the advisors could see the clothing. Yet, rather than suspecting the tailors of fraud, the advisors were duped — each believing his own stupidity was blinding him to the magic clothes. Fearful of being discovered as unwise, every one of the advisors claimed to have seen the new clothes.

“What delightful colors!” “How perfectly cut and fashioned!” They reported and exclaimed to the emperor.

Upon hearing the reports of his trusted advisors, the emperor was exuberant.

He decided to hold a special parade to model his new clothes in front of his subjects. Word of the emperor’s beautiful clothes and their magical powers spread like wildfire throughout the kingdom.

Early in the morning, the emperor’s attendants came to help him dress. Like the advisors, the attendants had tricked themselves into believing the garments were real. Upon being presented with his new clothes, the emperor was appalled. The clothes were invisible to him. However, never one to be flustered, the emperor gamely pretended to be in awe of his new suit of clothes.

“What an exquisite outfit!” he bellowed.

At first, the emperor felt uncomfortable in his garb (which was no garb at all).

Yet, he refused to admit that he couldn’t see the clothes. “After all, if everyone else can see the clothes, then they must be real” the emperor reasoned.

The time came for the parade to start. The emperor strolled through the streets in the middle of the royal procession. Assembled along the roadways, the shopkeepers, bakers, millers, and carpenters showered the emperor with compliments on his fine clothes.

Now the emperor was really quite naked, but even the peasants bought into the lie perpetuated by the swindling tailors. To a person, they all assumed the emperor must be wearing clothes, and they were ashamed not to be able to see his fine attire.

The king paraded through the streets for a long while . . . until a young boy’s loud cry brought the procession to a halt. “THE EMPEROR ISN’T WEARING ANY CLOTHES!!!”

A murmur went through the crowd. And soon everyone agreed that the emperor was indeed not wearing anything. Mortified, the emperor ran as fast as he could to the safety of his castle. As for the swindlers, they escaped the kingdom with a handsome sum of money, and a lifetime of laughs

The story of the emperor’s new clothes is very revealing of human nature. We attempt to guise ourselves with an image of intelligence and confidence. We act like we know it all, and have it all together. However, our true identity finds its way to the surface. We all make errors, lack wisdom or fail to exercise good judgment at one time or another.

Unwittingly, we all expose our flaws and knowledge gaps, and we parade them around the office, department to department, from meeting to meeting. The bottom line — whether you acknowledge your weaknesses or not, everyone still sees them. So, rather than conceal them, the person who tries to hide weaknesses actually highlights them. This in turn creates the perception of a lack of integrity and self-awareness.

In summary, when we attempt to deny our imperfections, our credibility with others diminishes. So, you might solicit feedback from your colleagues and constituents to discover how they perceive you. Secondly, you can ask questions and permit others to add input into your decision making. Or third, you can work on improving as a listener.

“I’m sorry” and “I don’t know,” may be two of the most difficult phrases for us humans to verbalize. However, no one is perfect, and we all make mistakes from time to time. The key is to be self-aware — to acknowledge when are clueless and when we have failed. Doing so makes us a more authentic person and makes others respect us more.

Until next time. . .

— By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 37 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, including eight as Council President. He remains active in the community by serving on the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, Civil Service Commission and the Snohomish County Planning Commission. He believes that volunteerism sows the seeds of community. Loren is semi-retired and works as a writer, speaker and leadership coach.