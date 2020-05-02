Forward thinking: Why leaders fail

In recent years, we’ve witnessed the public downfall of leaders from almost every arena of society – business, sports, religion and politics. One day they are on top of the heap. The next, shame and infamy are heaped on them.

We are incensed by the catastrophic failures of these leaders. After all, we cheered them, voted for them, bought stock in their companies and consulted them for spiritual guidance. We trusted them. They let us down, and it hurts.

While our outrage at disgraced leaders may be justified, we fail to realize how quickly “they” become “us.” The distance between beloved leader and despised failure is shorter than we think. Like anyone of us, these fallen leaders never set out to sacrifice their integrity, abandon ethical behavior or exploit those they led. But it happened anyway. Their failures should be our cautions.

In my professional career, I have held positions of leadership and have found myself thinking about why leaders fall. After years of reading and discussions with others, I have put together a list of so-called “warning signs” of impending failure. I offer them for your consideration – especially if you are in a position of leadership.

Warning Sign # 1: A Shift in Focus

This shift can occur several ways. Leaders often lose sight of what’s important. The laser-like focus that catapulted them to the top begins to wander, and they are seduced by the trappings of leadership such as title, salary or notoriety.

Leaders are usually known for their ability to “think big.” However as their focus shifts, their thinking shrinks. They start micromanaging, get caught up in minutiae and consume themselves with trivial decisions better left to others. This tendency can result in an unceasing quest for perfection.

Warning Sign # 2: Poor Communication

Lack of focus disorients a leader and sets the stage for poor communication. Followers can’t possibly understand a leader’s intent when the leader isn’t even sure what it is. When leaders are unclear about purpose, they cloak their confusion with uncertainty and ambiguous communication.

“Say what you mean, and mean what you say” is timeless advice. However, it must be preceded by knowing what you mean! Clarity of purpose is the starting point for all effective communication. The hard work of communication only pays dividend when you are crystal clear about your message.

Warning Sign # 3: Risk Aversion

Leaders on the verge of breakdown fear failure rather than desiring success. Past victories create pressure for leaders: “Will I be able to sustain outstanding performance?” “What will I do for an encore?” In fact, the longer a leader is successful, the higher his/her perceived cost of failure will be.

When driven by the fear of failure, leaders are unable to take reasonable risks. They limit themselves to tried and proven pathways. Attempts at innovation – key to their initial success – diminish and eventually disappear.

Which is more important to you: the journey or the destination? Are you still taking reasonable risks? Prudent leadership avoids reckless risk, but neither is it paralyzed by fear. On many occasions, the dance of leadership is two steps forward, one step back.

Warning Sign # 4: Ethics Slip

A leader’s credibility depends upon two qualities: what he/she does (competency) and who he/she is (character). Deficiencies in either quality creates an integrity problem.

The highest principle of leadership is integrity. When ethical compromise is rationalized as necessary for the “greater good,” a leader sets foot on the slippery slope of failure.

All too often, leaders see their followers as pawns – mere means to an end. As a result, they confuse manipulation with leadership. Such leaders rapidly lose respect. To save face, they cease to be people “perceivers” and become people “pleasers,” using popularity to ease the guilt of lapsed integrity.

As a leader, it is imperative to constantly subject your life and work to the highest scrutiny. Are there areas of conflict between what you believe and how you behave? Has compromise crept into your operational tool kit?

Warning Sign # 5: Poor Self-Management

If a leader doesn’t take care of himself or herself, no one else will. Unless a leader is blessed with unusually perceptive followers, nobody will pick up on the signs of fatigue and stress. Leaders are counted on to produce, however they aren’t super-heroes running on limitless energy.

While leadership is invigorating, it is also tiring. Like anyone else, leaders are susceptible to feeling drained, depressed, and de-motivated. Those who neglect their physical, psychological, emotional or spiritual needs are headed for disaster. Think of having a gauge for each of these four areas of your life, and check them often.

If a gauge’s needle dips toward “empty” make time for refreshment and replenishment. Clear your schedule and take care of yourself. Self-preservation isn’t selfish – it is vital to those you lead.

Warning Sign # 6: Lost Love

Leaders face impending disaster when they abandon their first love. The hard work of leadership should be fulfilling and fun. However, when divorced from their dreams, leaders may find the responsibility of leadership to be frustrating and fruitless. To stay motivated, leaders must stick to what they love and rediscover what compelled them to accept the mantle of leadership in the first place.

Over time, I have discovered that to make sure I am staying on track of following my first love(s), I have to ask myself these three questions: Why did I initially pursue leadership? Have those reasons changed? Do I still want to lead?

Heed the signs.. .

The warning signs in life – from stoplights to prescription labels – are intended for our good. They protect us from disaster, and we would be foolish to ignore them. So, I ask you . . . are you considering the six warning signs of leadership failure. Don’t be afraid to take an honest look at yourself.

If any of the warning signs ring true, take action today. By paying attention to these signs and heeding their warnings, you can avoid disaster and sustain the kind of leadership that is healthy and fulfilling for both yourself and your followers be they few or many.

Until next time. . .

— By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 37 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, including eight as Council President. He remains active in the community by serving on the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, Civil Service Commission and the Snohomish County Planning Commission. He believes that volunteerism sows the seeds of community. Loren is semi-retired and works as a writer, speaker and leadership coach.