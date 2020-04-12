Forward thinking: Your most valuable asset

A number of years ago, I unexpectedly had three stent implants in my heart. Need I say it was an attention-getting happening with residual effects to this day.

One of the first things I did was to reevaluate the way I used my time. I came up with a list of the five most valuable uses – for me. With the major impact that the Coronavirus is having on everybody and everything, I decided to review and re-evaluate my use of time – my most valuable assets.

I determined early on to invest as much time every day in these five areas:

With God

With people I love and respect

With myself

Advancing my purpose in life

Developing and encouraging others

Your list might be different from mine; however, unless you make a conscious decision to direct your time, I can guarantee you that much of it will get wasted. What a shame. . .

Investing time follows many of the same principles as investing money. Financial experts remind us that the answer to saving more money is often discovering where money is wasted then redirecting it toward our financial goals

I have found the same principle works with time. Let me share a few simple ways to gain an extra hour a day or more that you can then give to something, or someone, you treasure.

Prepare to be out of touch. . . If you allow your phone, pager, e-mail or staff to interrupt you at will, you will spend your day dealing with other people’s crises and never spend a moment on the things that are important to you. I would recommend you set aside a specific time, or times, every day to return calls, emails and meet with people. However, do so after you’ve invested in something of value to you.

Pick something and never do it again. . . There are dozens of things you are doing now that could be, or should be, done by someone else…or not at all. Whether it is mowing your yard, sorting mail, sleeping on airplanes or mindlessly flipping channels on TV, there is “something” you can, or could, give up today and never miss. The time you gain back will be invaluable.

Choose your mood. . . Do you know anyone who can’t seem to work unless the conditions are just right? If he or she is upset or angry or depressed or lonely, they can’t be productive. No one else can make you glad, sad, happy or mad. Choose to be in the kind of mood that makes you productive and quit being held hostage by your emotions.

Forget quick fixes. . . Whether it’s hiring a new staff person, dealing with a critic or learning a new skill, taking time to do it right the first time is always quicker in the long run than taking shortcuts.

Taking a shortcut inevitably costs us again and again down the road. We spend thousands securing our homes and cars against the thief waiting to break in and steal. I would exhort you to be just as diligent to make sure we don’t steal from ourselves by going for the quick fix.

Your time is your most valuable asset…invest in it wisely!

Until next time. . .

— By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 37 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, including eight as Council President. He remains active in the community by serving on the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, Civil Service Commission and the Snohomish County Planning Commission. He believes that volunteerism sows the seeds of community. Loren is semi-retired and works as a writer, speaker and leadership coach.