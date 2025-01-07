Foundation for Edmonds School District awarded $15K in grants from Hazel Miller Foundation

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded grants totaling $15,000 from the Hazel Miller Foundation to support two essential programs addressing disparities in education and basic needs for students and families in the Edmonds School District. Of the total grant, $10,000 will enhance the foundation’s on-the-job training program, and $5,000 will provide essential funding to the Nourishing Network, the foundation said in a news release.

The Hazel Miller Foundation continues Hazel Miller’s legacy of giving by supporting local organizations that foster education, youth services and solutions to food insecurity — among other priorities — in South Snohomish County.

The on-the-job training program provides structured pathways to help high school students achieve both academic and career goals, the foundation said. Students earn high school and college credits while participating in paid summer internships tailored to their vocational career interests, such as videography, culinary arts, early childhood education and construction trades. By offering practical work experience and academic support, the program helps students stay engaged, build confidence, and prepare for future success.

The Nourishing Network provides weekend meal kits, pop-up pantries and access to holiday and summer meals for children and families facing hunger. This vital program ensures that students have consistent access to nutritious food, removing one of the biggest barriers to academic success and personal well-being.

Foundation programs are designed to help eliminate barriers to education, particularly for students from marginalized communities, including those who identify as BIPOC or live in poverty. “We are incredibly grateful for the Hazel Miller Foundation’s support,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “These grants help us to address the diverse needs of our students, allowing us to help each one thrive and achieve their full potential.”

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District at www.foundationesd.org.