Foundation for Edmonds School District awarded $8K Puget Sound Energy grant

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received an $8,000 award from the Puget Sound Energy (PSE) Foundation’s Competitive Grant Program. The grant program focuses on empowering community resilience as individuals and families continue to grapple with the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be used to benefit the Nourishing Network, which currently serves nutritious food to more than 500 students and their families in the Edmonds School District. The Nourishing Network provides access to food through weekend meal kits for students with additional family staples, pop- up pantries for families, summer meals and warm holiday meals that help to fill the hunger and opportunity gap

“We really want to help support our hungry students so they can focus on their studies,” said Deborah Brandi, schools foundation executive director. “Access to adequate nutrition is pivotal to helping students’ physical and mental wellbeing, we want to ensure every student has access to important basic needs. We’re so thankful to the Puget Sound Energy Foundation for helping make this possible.”

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District at www.foundationesd.org.