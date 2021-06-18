Foundation for Edmonds School District awards $138,000 in postsecondary scholarships to graduating seniors

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has awarded $138,000 in postsecondary scholarships to 55 graduating seniors from Edmonds Heights K-12, Edmonds Woodway High School, Lynnwood High School, Meadowdale High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, and Scriber Lake High School. In all, 64 donor-funded scholarships were awarded to students pursuing vocational, two- and four-year certificates or degrees next fall.

The 2021 recipients of the $5,000 Hazel and Morris Miller Memorial Scholarships are Sierra James, Charles Chambers, Madelyne Reinert, Matthew Jack, Zoey Morris, Tyler Suter, Saloni Sanger, Logan Middleton, Sophie Jenness, Sara Mach and Alexandra Wright.

Antonina Pavlovic is this year’s recipient of the $6,000 Bumgarner Family Trust Scholarship. Delina Abraha received both the $4,000 Gaynelle Burdette Derr Memorial Scholarship and the $4,000 Keith Ewing Memorial Scholarship. In partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Athlete Scholars program, 16 students received a $1,000 Scholar-Athlete Award.

“Congratulations to both the scholarship recipients and the entire Class of 2021,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “This last year has proved especially difficult and has required extra perseverance from each student. The foundation is so proud of all that you have accomplished and are celebrating this incredible accomplishment with you. We are also so thankful for the families and donors who make these scholarships possible and who allow us to continue making educational dreams come true.”

A complete list of scholarship recipients can be found on the foundation website at foundationesd.org/2021-scholarship-recipients.

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell. On average, 33% of the district’s students are eligible for the federal free or reduced lunch program.

For 37 years, the Foundation for Edmonds School District has worked in partnership with the district to provide supplemental funding to support students, families, and educators. Learn more at www.foundationesd.org.