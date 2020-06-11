 Foundation for Edmonds School District awards $140K in post-secondary scholarships 

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has awarded $140,000 in post-secondary scholarships to 56 graduating seniors attending six district high schools. In all, 68 donor-funded scholarships were awarded to students pursuing vocational, 2- and 4-year certificates or degrees next fall.

Eleven students received a $5,000 Hazel and Morris Miller Memorial Scholarships. They are Julian Adams, Mohamedmahdi Al-Hamad, Maia Aikens, Musa Camara, Mae Cramer, JennaLeise Jensen, Jonathan Kwong, Axel Rochel, Jadyn Waram, Jacob Willcox and Harrison Wood.

Joshua Setala is this year’s recipient of the $6,000 Bumgarner Family Trust Scholarship and Melanie Quintanilla received the $4,000 Gaynelle Burdette Derr Memorial Scholarship. The $4,000 Keith Ewing Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Grace Borchert. In partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Athletic Scholars program, 16 students received a $1,250 Scholar-Athlete Award.

“Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients and to the entire Class of 2020. You persevered through this disrupted semester of high school and reached your goals. All of us at the Foundation join you in celebrating this milestone,” said Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “We’re here to see that more students have opportunities to pursue their dreams through education. I thank the families and donors who make scholarships possible.”

A complete list of scholarship recipients can be found on the Foundation website at https://bit.ly/3dQkIgv.