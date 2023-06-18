Foundation for Edmonds School District awards $254K in postsecondary scholarships for 2023

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has awarded $254,000 in postsecondary scholarships to 71 graduating seniors from Edmonds Heights K-12, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Lynnwood High School, Meadowdale High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, and Scriber Lake High School. In all, 100 donor-funded scholarships were awarded to students pursuing vocational, two- and four-year certificates or degrees next fall, the largest number of scholarships provided by the foundation to date.

This year’s winner of the $10,000 Innovation Scholarship and the $4,000 Gaynelle Burdette Derr Memorial Scholarship is Nathaniel Ballard. He has achieved great things all while overcoming injuries from a serious car accident, breaking his neck and sternum and receiving several other injuries that prevented him from attending classes during his junior year of high school. He is the recipient of the Office of Naval Research Award for his work in aerospace through his CSRSEF project. He is an AP Honor student, captain of the varsity tennis team, and captain of the Speech and Debate Club at Mountlake Terrace High School. He has contributed to his school’s music fund by participating in small jazz combos. Ballard plans to continue his love for education by pursuing mechanical or aerospace engineering with a minor in music at Western Washington University.

The 2023 recipients of the Hazel and Morris Miller Memorial Scholarships ($3,000 – $5,000) are: Daaniya Junejo, Amna Janoo, Moses Martin, Sanjana Nath, Betiel Tesfatsion, Fekir Tesfaye, Isa Jallow, Josh Kretz, Edwin Romero Mendoza, Tamika Norris, Logan Tuttle and Wisteria Ray.

You can see the full list of scholarship winners here.