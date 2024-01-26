Foundation for Edmonds School District celebrates 40 years

The Foundation for Edmonds School District is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades of supporting students, families, and educators in the Edmonds School District.

Since its inception in 1984, the foundation has provided resources, grants, and support to students, teachers and schools in the district — furthering its mission of fostering educational excellence.

According to a foundation press release, since its founding 40 years ago the foundation has grown from one program to launching its 22nd program in the fall of 2023, positively impacting students from cradle to career. As part of its vision that every student has the resources to learn, thrive and contribute to the community, the foundation has provided approximately $2.5 million in classroom and schoolwide grants, funding innovative and inclusive education.

Since its merger with the Edmonds School District Alumni Association in 2014 and the Mountlake Terrace Educators Association in 2015, the foundation has awarded almost $1.3 million in post-secondary scholarships.

Alongside grants and awards, the foundation has focused efforts on providing nutrition and hygiene support and wraparound services to students and families through the Nourishing Network and Whole Families, Whole Communities, extending its impact beyond the classroom.

“We are honored to celebrate 40 years of service to the Edmonds School District. This milestone is a testament to the enduring dedication of our community to the success and well-being of our students,” said Deborah Brandi, Foundation executive director.

“When I was still in high school, I couldn’t have imagined that I would be where I am today. My future was very uncertain at the time, I wasn’t sure how I was going to be able to afford college” said Neil Wiborg, 2018 Mountlake Terrace High School graduate and a foundation scholarship recipient. “Now that I have graduated from the University of Washington Bothell, I have moved across the country to start my career as a software engineer with Boeing in St. Louis. I’m not sure where I would have been five years after graduating if I hadn’t gotten these scholarships, but I know that they are a big part of what allowed me to focus on school rather than money and I am very thankful to be where I am today.”

Added Brandi: “We look forward to building on the framework laid over the past 40 years and continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of students in our district. Our commitment to education remains steadfast, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Foundation for Edmonds School District be hosting its 40th Anniversary Ruby Gala on March 16th, 2024 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center as well as highlighting the important stories of students, teachers, and families who have been impacted by the hard work of foundation staff, board and volunteers over the years. Learn more and register here.