Foundation for Edmonds School District hosting Monster Mad Dash 5K fundraiser Oct. 5 at Ballinger Park

The Foundation for Edmonds School District is presenting its 16th Annual Monster Mad Dash 5K fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 5 at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

Participants are invited to form a team, wear your favorite costume and “run, walk or wag” across the pet-friendly event finish line. Two laps completes the 5k. There will be a costume contest and prizes for pet and human participants.

Parking is limited. Attendees are encouraged to carpool and take the shuttle from the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center, provided by Alderwood Community Church.

Ballnger Park is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace.

Day of event details:

Registration 8-9 a.m.

Runners start at 9 a.m.

Walkers, strollers and pets start 9:15 a.m.

Battle of the Bands start 10:30 a.m.

Pet and Participant costume contest and prizes

Kid Zone hosted by Dave & Buster’s: outdoor games