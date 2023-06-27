Foundation for Edmonds School District presents 2023 Living Legends Awards

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has recognized three recipients of its 2023 Living Legends Awards for their exceptional contributions to the Edmonds School District. The awards honor individuals who have made a profound impact on education and leadership in the district.

Frank DeMiero, an esteemed music educator, clinician and composer/arranger, received the Living Legend Award for his remarkable work in vocal jazz. Having dedicated a significant portion of his career to the Edmonds School District, DeMiero’s influence has resonated deeply within the district’s music programs. During his tenure at Mountlake Terrace High School, DeMiero’s music groups consistently ranked among the region’s finest, fostering a culture of excellence and artistic growth. His legacy extends to the creation of the Soundsation (now DeMiero) Jazz Festival, a cherished event that continues to inspire aspiring musicians.

Due to illness, his son and grandson received the award on his behalf. “He is incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Vince DeMiero, Frank’s son. “He wanted me to thank Deborah Brandi and the foundation for this award. To be inducted with two of his favorite coaches was quite the treat!”.

Fred Shull, a highly respected coach and math teacher at Edmonds High School (later Edmonds- Woodway High School), was honored with the Living Legend Award for his exceptional coaching skills in football, basketball and baseball. Shull’s Edmonds High School teams won four Wesco baseball titles in 1972, 1973, 1984 and 1985. He was inducted into the Washington State Baseball Coach Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Edmonds Community College Hall of Fame in 2014. Shull’s unwavering dedication to the athletic programs at Edmonds High School has set a standard of excellence that has influenced countless studentathletes. His tireless efforts, both on and off the field, have left an indelible mark, cultivating a strong sports culture that continues to thrive today.

Educator and administrator Kim Wilson received the Living Legend Award for his profound impact on the Edmonds School District. Beginning his career as a teacher and coach at Mountlake Terrace High School, Wilson’s passion for education and athletics propelled him to various leadership roles within the district. He was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame in 2006, the Mountlake Terrace High School Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. Serving as the director of athletics for the Edmonds School District, Wilson revolutionized the athletic programs, shaping the way sports are perceived and supported in the district. His invaluable insights, initiatives and mentorship have inspired numerous coaches and athletic directors, fostering a spirit of collaboration and excellence in the Edmonds School District.

“The Foundation commends these Living Legends for their exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to our district,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “Their dedication, passion and lasting legacies continue to enrich the lives of students, educators, and our whole community.”

Learn more about the foundation at www.foundationesd.org.

