Foundation for Edmonds School District raises $146K at annual fundraiser

The Foundation for Edmonds School District said Monday that after a preliminary tally, it raised over $146,000 at the March 15 annual Recipe for Success fundraiser held at Embassy Suites in Lynnwood.

The event drew record attendance of over 620 local civic and business leaders, school board trustees, district staff and community supporters. Funds raised will expand foundation programs focused on career and college readiness, academic enrichment, and health and wellness across the Edmonds School District. Last year, total program investments exceeded $600,000 district-wide, benefiting students, families and teachers in 34 schools, the foundation said in an announcement.

Executive Director Deborah Anderson presented an overview of key programs and examples of innovative programs recently funded by the Foundation. These included a grant to commission an original work written collaboratively by a guest composer for Meadowdale High School music students; Pop-up Pantries at five school locations to serve families in need; and an elementary afterschool program that gives parents tools to support their children academically.

Anderson emphasized the importance of community connections, telling attendees that “our programs are made possible by building bridges and community partnerships that support our students, families and educators. We thank you for your support.”

Guests also heard from Sophie Burbank, a senior at Mountlake Terrace High School and 2019 Presidential Scholars Program nominee. She has received numerous STEM and TSA awards, and holds leadership posts in the Technical Students Association both at school and the state level. In her remarks, Burbank credited Career & Technical Education and STEM programs with providing an “exploratory environment” that has helped her discover academic and leadership roles that she’s “passionate about and excels at.”

Now in its 35th year, Recipe for Success is the Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, and this year included breakfast and lunch programs. The event was presented by HomeStreet Bank and Premera Blue Cross. Event sponsors included Alaska Airlines, BN Builders, The Boeing Company and Inspirus Credit Union.