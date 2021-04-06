Foundation for Edmonds School District raises $162,879 during A Recipe for Success event

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Tuesday that it raised $162,879 during its annual A Recipe for Success! breakfast March 17. The virtual event drew more than 300 civic and business leaders, district staff and community supporters.

Funds raised will be used to provide a wide range of programs, including post-secondary scholarships, classroom and schoolwide grants for innovative teaching ideas, school supplies and test fees. Funds will also support children and families who are facing financial instability, persistent poverty and homelessness, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, through the foundation’s Whole Families, Whole Communities and Nourishing Network programs.

During her presentation, Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi highlighted the important partnership between the foundation and the Edmonds School District and praised the efforts of the Nourishing Network and the district’s mutrition staff. Their coordinated efforts continue to provide thousands of meals each week to children in need.

Guests also heard from Nancy Webster, a first-grade teacher at Martha Lake Elementary, who — with the help of a foundation classroom grant –created a virtual reading environment for her class that’s showing impressive results. “The virtual environment has demanded extra creativity and innovation from our educators,” Brandi said. “We have been honored to be their partner and to award grants to make their incredible ideas possible.”

In a typical year, the foundation serves roughly 8,000 students across the Edmonds School District struggling with underemployment and poverty, with more than 650 children facing homelessness. Due to the pandemic, the foundation has served double the amount of students in the last year. “Support from our community is vital,” Brandi said. “Without the help of our community partners, businesses, and grantors, we wouldn’t be able to provide such important programs”.

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell.

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District at www.foundationesd.org