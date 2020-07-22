Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $10K grant from Albertsons Companies Foundation 

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Wednesday that it received a $10,000 grant from the Albertsons Companies Foundation. The grant will fund free meals and food assistance for children and families in South Snohomish County facing economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with the Edmonds School District, the foundation’s Nourishing Network will serve nearly 1,800 low-income and homeless children each week during the summer and early fall. Nourishing Network food programs include weekday grab-and-go meals at seven locations, weekend meal kits delivered to more than 300 students experiencing homelessness, home delivery service for immuno-compromised households, and curbside pop-up pantries serving up to 300 families each month.

“Economic fallout from coronavirus continues across our community and has serious consequences for the many, many children who are facing hunger,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “Alongside the district, we’re already feeding nearly 2,000 children every week and are prepared to serve more as need grows. I sincerely appreciate Albertsons’ partnership and commitment to building healthy communities.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and part of Bothell. Nearly 8,000 ESD students are eligible for the federal free or reduced lunch program, and an estimated 650 experience homelessness each year.