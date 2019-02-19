Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $15K Rite Aid grant

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded a $15,000 Rite Aid Foundation KidCents Regional Grant to support the foundation’s Nourishing Network food and family assistance programs.

“The effects of undernourishment on a child’s school performance and long-term health and wellness are understood” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Anderson. “The Nourishing Network began as a weekend meal program but has grown, as the needs in our district have grown, to include coordinated, comprehensive supports for more than 250 of our most vulnerable students and their families.

“We thank The Rite Aid Foundation for helping to fund these essential services with this grant,” she added.

The Nourishing Network was created in partnership with — and at the request of — the Edmonds School District to provide meals and services to hungry and homeless students and their families. Programs include weekend meal kits, a summer meals program, pop-up pantries and holiday meals. Almost 33 percent of students in the Edmonds School District are eligible for free or reduced lunch and an estimated 600 will experience homelessness during the school year.

The KidCents Regional Grant Program, which provides grants of $15,000-$30,000, significantly expands the reach of KidCents by funding specific out-of-school-time programs focused on children’s nutrition, physical fitness and academic success. Through KidCents, members of Rite Aid’s loyalty program, wellness+ rewards, can round up their in-store or online purchases to the nearest dollar and give their change to one of more than 400 nonprofit organizations focused on improving the health and wellbeing of children. For more information, visit www.kidcents.com.