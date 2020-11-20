Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $5K sponsorship award from the Boeing Company

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $5,000 sponsorship award from the Boeing Company, and it will be used to purchased headphones for students to use during remote learning.

The Foundation’s Digital Access and Technology Project aims to increase accessibility and engagement in remote learning for students affected by unemployment, financial instability, and persistent poverty. The foundation will provide more than 350 pairs of headphones to students, breaking down barriers due to cost and enabling children to learn in settings alongside other students or background noise, allowing children to learn and thrive.

“Our community faces significant obstacles to engaging in remote learning during the pandemic,” said Deborah Brandi, Foundation for Edmonds School District Executive Director. “We will help close the gap in educational opportunity by distributing important and much needed equipment.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell.

Learn more about the foundation at www.foundationesd.org