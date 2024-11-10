Foundation for Edmonds School District receives funding to enhance food and family support programs

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received three grants totaling $377,500, which the foundation said will strengthen and expand essential programs for students and families facing food and housing insecurity in the Edmonds School District.

A $212,500 grant from the Whitehorse Foundation will fund the district’s Family Resource Advocate program, enhancing comprehensive support services for families in need. Additionally, earlier this year, Verdant Health Commission awarded a $140,000 grant and a $25,000 grant was received from the Safeco Insurance Fund. The grants will directly support the Foundation’s Nourishing Network to help ensure no child in the Edmonds School District goes hungry.

The foundation said that its Nourishing Network has become a critical resource in the community, particularly at schools like Cedar Way Elementary, where more than half of the students live in poverty. The grants allow the foundation to expand its programs and continue meeting the demand for food assistance in the form of meal kits, emergency food supplies, summer camps, pop-up pantries and holiday meals.

Last year alone, the Nourishing Network distributed more than 132,000 pounds of food, with 16,600 weekend meal kits sent home to ensure students have nutritious meals until they return to school on Monday, the foundation said.

“Kids check in with me at the end of the day to see if today is the day the bags are being delivered,” says Belen Robasti, family resource advocate at Cedar Way Elementary. Knowing that they will have food for the weekend gives students a sense of security, allowing them to focus on learning instead of hunger.

The Whitehorse Foundation’s grant will significantly expand the reach of the Family Resource Advocate program, which serves as a critical bridge between families and community resources, the foundation said. Family resource advocates work to help families facing homelessness, food insecurity and other challenges. This funding will support the advocates in delivering vital resources directly to families, providing wraparound services that promote stability and success both in and out of school.

“We are deeply grateful to our donors, the Whitehorse Foundation, Verdant Health Commission and Safeco for their generous support,” said Deborah Brandi, foundation executive director. “Funding is critical to provide important services to students and families who need it most, ensuring they have the resources to thrive both in school and in life.”

The Foundation for Edmonds School District continues to rely on both grants and community contributions to meet the rising needs of students and families. “We rely on both grants and the generosity of local donors to meet the growing needs of students and families,” Brandi added. “Together, we can ensure that no child in our district goes hungry and that every family finds the support they need.”

For more information on the Foundation’s programs or to donate, visit foundationesd.org.