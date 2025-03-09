Foundation for Edmonds School District receives grant to support postsecondary scholarships

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded a $32,000 grant from foundry10 to provide postsecondary scholarships for 16 students who complete the foundation’s On-the-Job Training program. This funding will help high school students in the Edmonds School District continue their education and pursue their career goals after graduation.

Foundry10 is an education research organization with a philanthropic focus on expanding ideas about learning and creating direct value for youth. Career-connected learning and life skills is a primary interest area of foundry10’s work, which blends research, education programs and philanthropy to help young people find their purpose and prepare them to thrive in their adult lives.

The foundation’s on-the-job training program offers high school students skill-building opportunities and real-world job experience through paid internships in fields such as health care, construction, videography and culinary arts. By collaborating with local businesses and organizations, the program connects classroom learning to practical skills needed in the workforce, helping students prepare for future careers. With the support of foundry10’s grant, students who complete the program will be eligible to receive scholarships that can be applied toward postsecondary education, opening doors to new opportunities.

“We are incredibly grateful to foundry10 for their support,” says Deborah Brandi, foundation executive director. “By supporting scholarships for students who complete the on-the-job training program, this funding will help our students take the next step toward achieving their educational and career goals.”

For more information about the Foundation for Edmonds School District and its programs, visit www.foundationesd.org. For more information about foundry10, visit www.foundry10.org.