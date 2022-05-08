Founder of Master Cho’s Taekwondo receives ninth-degree black belt

Grand Master Cho Ki Seung from Lynnwood-based Master Cho’s Taekwondo recently had the honor of being promoted to the rank of ninth-degree black belt.

Cho executed his rank testing in Seoul, South Korea, at Kukkiwon, headquarters of World Taekwondo in December and received his official ninth-degree Dan Certificate in April. Rising to the rank of ninth-degree black belt is an extraordinary achievement that only a few martial artists attain.

Cho started his path to taekwondo as a shy but enthusiastic 9-year-old and never looked back. He continued to hone his skills through high school, university and during his military service. Cho immigrated to the U.S. in 1993 to continue his taekwondo training in Little Rock, Arkansas. In 1995, he moved to Lynnwood to open his own taekwondo school. Cho has owned, operated and been chief instructor at Master Cho’s Taekwondo for 28 years. Taekwondo is also a family affair for Cho, with all three of his children achieving the rank of fourth-degree black belt. In addition, both his brother and brother-in-law have risen to the rank of eighth-degree black belt, and also own and operate local taekwondo schools.