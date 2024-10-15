Four-car collision on Hwy 99 sends two to hospital Monday

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a four-car collision on Highway 99 near Lake Stickney Monday that injured two people, including one from Lynnwood.

According to the state patrol, four vehicles were northbound on Highway 99 at Lincoln Way just after noon Monday when a 57-year-old Everett man driving a sedan rear ended a pickup truck driven by a 66-year-old man from Cinebar, Washington. The truck then hit a third vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Lynnwood man, which struck a fourth vehicle, driven by a 57-year-old Lynnwood woman.

The 19-year-old Lynnwood driver and his passenger, a 19-year-old Bothell man, were transported to Providence Hospital with injuries.

Drug or alcohol impairment wasn’t a factor in the crash, the patrol said.