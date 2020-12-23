Four indicted for federal hate crimes, making false statements over 2018 Lynnwood bar assault

Four men from across the Pacific Northwest were charged last week with federal hate crimes and lying to the FBI in connection with an alleged racist attack at a Lynnwood-area bar in 2018.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington, the men were charged on Dec. 18 with aiding and abetting one another, as they “punched and kicked a Black man and made derogatory comments” about his race at the Rec Room Tavern in the 14900 block of Highway 99.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington has a long and distinguished history of prosecuting those who act on hate,” said U.S. Attorney Brian Moran. “These defendants will be held accountable for their criminal conduct.”

The defendants — all white — are accused of assaulting a Black disc jockey on Dec. 8 2018 after witnesses said they entered the tavern, tried to take over his music equipment, then attacked him while shouting racial slurs. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Nine suspects were initially arrested in connection with the incident, all reportedly with ties to white supremacists groups.

The date of the incident correlated with the annual “Martyr’s Day” event commemorating the anniversary of the death of white supremacist leader Robert Jay Mathews. Matthews died during a shootout with the FBI on Whidbey Island in 1984.

The indictment also charged the defendants with assaulting two other men. Additionally, each defendant was charged — separately — with giving false statements to the FBI during the investigation.

According to the indictment, Jason Desimas, 44, of Tacoma falsely claimed neither he nor anyone else used a racial slur during the assault; Jason Stanley, 43, of Boise, Idaho falsely stated he was not in the state on the date of the assault; Randy Smith, 38, of Eugene, Ore. allegedly lied about how he had bloodied his knuckles; and Daniel Delbert Dorson, 24, of Corvallis, Ore. falsely claimed that he had not planned to attend the “Martyr’s Day” event and that he had not owned a jacket associated with white supremacy hate groups.

The hate crime charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and the false statements charge carries a maximum penalty of five years.

Smith and Stanley are currently being held in custody in Oregon and Idaho respectively on unrelated charges. Both will be transported to the Western District of Washington for arraignment.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI with the investigation.

–By Cody Sexton