Four injured in three-vehicle collision near Alderwood Mall Saturday night

One person is in custody for a DUI-related, three-vehicle collision that injured four people and closed part of Alderwood Mall Boulevard Saturday night, according to emergency first responders.

South County Fire said that four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision near the 4400 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard and were transported to hospitals for unknown injuries. A female passenger in one of the victim vehicles was taken to Harborview Medical Center with “life-threatening” injuries, said South County spokesperson Leslie Hynes.

Each vehicle had two occupants. Three other victims were taken to Swedish Hospital for their injuries.

The suspect driver was taken into custody for DUI, Lynnwood police said.

Alderwood Mall Boulevard was closed between 40th Avenue West and 44th Avenue West until early Sunday morning.

–By Cody Sexton