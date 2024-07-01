Four Paw Sports Center hosting Fourth of July open house for dogs

Lynnwood’s Four Paw Sports Center is hosting a Fourth of July open house event, including hourly workshop for dog owners who want to help their pup through fireworks and loud noises.

From noon-5 p.m., dogs will be able to frolick in an indoor dog park, practice agility and participate in games at the center, located at 6426 212th St. S.W.

Tickets are $20 and cover up to 90 minutes worth of play and attendance. You can find more information and purchase a ticket here.