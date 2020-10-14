Four years ago in Lynnwood: Legos on display

Posted: October 13, 2020 12

Iconic American landmarks crafted entirely out of Legos were on display at various locations around Alderwood Mall on Oct. 13, 2016. These were part of a traveling “Lego Americana Roadshow” sponsored by the Lego toy company. (Photos by David Carlos)

