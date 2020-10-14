Four years ago in Lynnwood: Legos on display Posted: October 13, 2020 12 The Jefferson Memorial, Lego Americana Roadshow The Washington monument, Lego Americana Roadshow U.S. Supreme Court. Don’t judge. Get it? Lego Americana Roadshow, Alderwood Mall, October 13, 2016 The Capitol building, Lego Americana Roadshow Independence Hall, Lego Americana Roadshow The Lincoln Memorial, Lego Americana Roadshow The Statue of Liberty, Lego Americana Roadshow Iconic American landmarks crafted entirely out of Legos were on display at various locations around Alderwood Mall on Oct. 13, 2016. These were part of a traveling “Lego Americana Roadshow” sponsored by the Lego toy company. (Photos by David Carlos)