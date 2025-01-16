Fourth Annual Lunar New Year Edmonds to celebrate Year of the Snake Feb. 1

Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE) will host its fourth annual Lunar New Year Edmonds (LNYE) event on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. According to a news release, the free event has been designed to uplift the creativity, traditions and expansiveness of the local Asian American community.

Festivities will happen in multiple locations throughout Edmonds. Live stage performances will take place at Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), beginning at 11 a.m. Performances include a lion dance by Mak Fai, demonstrations from NW Wushu Academy and a breakdancing lesson from Massive Monkees.

A market, offering gaming lessons from the Seattle Go Center and local Asian food, will be hosted at Civic Field from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebratory day also includes a “red envelope walk” to promote local businesses as well as community-driven art installations hosted by local businesses.

The ticketed event is free. Reserve tickets on the event registration site.

In support of their organizing efforts, MAE will be hosting a cocktail benefit later the same evening at Cascadia Art Museum. Interested guests can learn more about and RSVP to the benefit’s registration page. Space is limited, and attendees are encouraged to buy their tickets early.

MAE hosted its first LNYE event in 2022. Asians and Asian Americans widely celebrate Lunar New Year on or around the first new moon of the lunar calendar. Each year is associated with one of the 12 zodiac animals of the Chinese zodiac. Lunar New Year 2025 is the Year of the Snake.